1 / 6

Robert De Niro

After making his debut way back in 1968 with Greetings, Robert De Niro rose to fame in the late 70s after delivering several hits with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, which included projects like The Godfather series. Over his more than 5 decade long career, Robert De Niro has won several prestigious awards and national honours for his contribution to the entertainment industry. The actor has done more than 100 films in his long career and still manages to knock fans off their seats with his brilliant performances, some of the most popular ones being The Godfather, Goodfellas, The Irishman among many others. As the Hollywood legend turns 78 today, we’re looking back at some of his best movies. And while it’s hard to pick, we’re bringing you our top 6 picks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images