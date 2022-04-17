Happy Birthday Rooney Mara: 6 best performances of the actress that prove she is underrated

There are actors that we are all familiar with but who we do not believe to be among the finest. Rooney Mara is one such actress that has been flying under the public radar for almost a decade now, which is a pity since she has consistently delivered fantastic performances. Mara's performances have represented her maturation with the roles she's portrayed onscreen as she's grown over the years. She's still not a household name, which means that many of her excellent acting credentials aren't well known. On her 37th birthday today, let's take a look back at her 6 underrated roles
She didn't have many moments in the film, but Her's narrative was only conceivable due of Rooney Mara's role. Because of the sadness of losing her, the main character decided to have an A.I. girlfriend to keep him company.
It's practically unheard of for a well-known actress to feature in a slasher film (unless it's Scream or a part the famous actor did before becoming mainstream popular), therefore Rooney Mara's appearance in A Nightmare on Elm Street was unexpected.
You have to give credit to an actor for delivering a decent performance as a nasty character. Una is a strange film about a young lady reuniting with the guy she had a relationship with when she was a teenager.
Sometimes a character has to be one-note in order for the primary character to stand out. Rooney Mara accomplished precisely that in Lion, when she played the supportive girlfriend to a youngster who had wandered away from home.
We've already discussed a couple films in which Rooney's acting talent boosted the roles of others, but A Ghost Story is totally raised by Mara alone. The film explores several phases of mourning as well as ideas regarding life after death, and Mara is engrossed in the grieving process.
Side Effects is a brilliant picture that deserved a lot of attention but didn't receive it. Rooney Mara's character, who makes us doubt everything we see, is at the helm of this ship. She portrays the scheming, manipulative antagonist who convinces everyone – particularly us – that she is the victim of the circumstance.
