Happy Birthday Rooney Mara: 6 best performances of the actress that prove she is underrated

Happy Birthday Rooney Mara

There are actors that we are all familiar with but who we do not believe to be among the finest. Rooney Mara is one such actress that has been flying under the public radar for almost a decade now, which is a pity since she has consistently delivered fantastic performances. Mara's performances have represented her maturation with the roles she's portrayed onscreen as she's grown over the years. She's still not a household name, which means that many of her excellent acting credentials aren't well known. On her 37th birthday today, let's take a look back at her 6 underrated roles

Photo Credit : Getty Images