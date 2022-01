1 / 6

​​Rosamund Pike Birthday

Rosamund Pike turns 43 today! To celebrate her special day, we’re paying homage to the actress by looking at some of her best films, aka thrillers–the genre that Pike has taken the lead in! For her performances in the given movies, the British actress has received various accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award and a British Academy Film Award. Scroll down for her best (thrilling) hits!

Photo Credit : Getty Images