Happy Birthday Rose Leslie: 6 must-watch series from the actress

Rose Leslie turns 35! The Scottish actress has been lauded for many of her performances but is best known for her role as Gwen Dawson in the superhit TV series Downtown Abbey. She also stole many hearts with her character Ygritte in the HBO blockbuster series Game of Thrones. Leslie started her acting career on the small screen at the age of 21 and debuted with the television film New Town which garnered much applause for her acting skills, she even won a Scottish BAFTA in the Best Acting Performance – New Talent Award category for her role in the film. Leslie went on to star in many hit films from Sticky Notes to The Last Witch Hunter beside megastars like Elijah Wood and Vin Diesel. In the merry spirit of Rose's 35th birthday, scroll down to look at some of her must-watch series.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This HBO blockbuster came out in 2011 and quickly became the series of the decade with every netizen raving about it left and right. Rose plays the role of Ygritte in the series and features in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th seasons of the drama.
Photo Credit : HBO
This series gave Rose her big break as she portrayed the role of a housemaid, Gwen Dawson. Rose is part of the 1st series which aired from 2010 to 2011.
Photo Credit : ITV
Rose joined this BBC detective drama with the role of DS Emma Lane. The story follows a passionate detective John Luther who befriends a psychopath murderer and they solve crimes together.
Photo Credit : BBC
A British mystery drama that follows the life of a group of people to stumble upon a manuscript that predicted disasters of the previous century which ends up getting them in trouble with a clandestine organisation. Leslie appears in an episode of the series as young Milner.
Photo Credit : Channel 4
This four-part mini-series is based on the lives of people who witnessed the massive fire that destroyed London on September 2, 1966. Rose can be seen playing the role of Sarah in the series.
This CBS legal drama features Rose in the role of Maia Rindell and is a spin-off series of The Good Wife. The drama is about the life of a lawyer, Diane Lockhart, who loses all her life savings to a scam and now has to navigate through with a fresh start.
Photo Credit : CBS All Access