Happy Birthday Rose Leslie: 6 must-watch series from the actress

Happy Birthday Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie turns 35! The Scottish actress has been lauded for many of her performances but is best known for her role as Gwen Dawson in the superhit TV series Downtown Abbey. She also stole many hearts with her character Ygritte in the HBO blockbuster series Game of Thrones. Leslie started her acting career on the small screen at the age of 21 and debuted with the television film New Town which garnered much applause for her acting skills, she even won a Scottish BAFTA in the Best Acting Performance – New Talent Award category for her role in the film. Leslie went on to star in many hit films from Sticky Notes to The Last Witch Hunter beside megastars like Elijah Wood and Vin Diesel. In the merry spirit of Rose's 35th birthday, scroll down to look at some of her must-watch series.

Photo Credit : Getty Images