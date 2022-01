1 / 7

Happy Birthday Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson is one of the most well-known British actors and comedians in film and television history. He's brought a slew of great characters to life, and he's collected an outstanding filmography that many would envy throughout the course of his career. He has thrilled viewers in a wide range of characters, from his part as the hapless Mr. Bean, which just marked its 30th anniversary, to his portrayal of the suave yet bumbling spy, Johnny English. Looking back on his career, these are the most popular TV episodes and films in which he appeared.

Photo Credit : Getty Images