Happy Birthday Rupert Grint: 6 things we bet you don't know about the Harry Potter star

Happy Birthday Rupert Grint!

Rupert Grint turns 34! The actor is best known for playing the iconic role of Ron Weasely in the Harry Potter franchise. Grint started his career in acting quite early as he rose to fame at only the age of 11 while he was given the role of Ron alongside Emma Watson's Hermoine Granger and Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter. The actor continued to ride the success of the movie series that on its release quickly took over the world and has been one of the biggest fantasy franchises since then. Although the actor has been active as an actor in the past years, most recently in the Apple TV Plus series Servant, he has kept his life away from the limelight. Continue Scrolling to find out some interesting facts about Rupert Grint's life.

Photo Credit : Getty Images