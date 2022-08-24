Happy Birthday Rupert Grint: 6 things we bet you don't know about the Harry Potter star

Rupert Grint turns 34! The actor is best known for playing the iconic role of Ron Weasely in the Harry Potter franchise. Grint started his career in acting quite early as he rose to fame at only the age of 11 while he was given the role of Ron alongside Emma Watson's Hermoine Granger and Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter. The actor continued to ride the success of the movie series that on its release quickly took over the world and has been one of the biggest fantasy franchises since then. Although the actor has been active as an actor in the past years, most recently in the Apple TV Plus series Servant, he has kept his life away from the limelight. Continue Scrolling to find out some interesting facts about Rupert Grint's life.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While Grint was growing up, he was a big fan of the Harry Potter universe and especially loved the character of Ron.
The actor in order to make a lasting impression on the casting directors sent in a video for the Harry Potter role while wearing a girl’s dress as he rapped about how he wanted the role very much.
Just like his character in the Harry Potter movies, Rupert is also extremely scared of spiders and is apprehensive of even watching his own scenes in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets where Ron fights with the giant spider.
After his long success with Harry Potter, Grint branched out into a different field and invested some of his money into real estate even setting up his own company titled Eevil Plan Properties.
You would be surprised to know that there was a chance of us getting a Dinsey version of Rupert as he was offered the lead role of Austin Ames in A Cinderella Story opposite Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray. But he had to turn down the role for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
One of Grint's many hobbies is beekeeping! He not only does it for the fun of it but also understands that it's good for the environment.