Happy Birthday Russell Crowe: Check out 6 best performances of the versatile star

Russell Crowe, an Australian actor, has been one of Hollywood's most fascinating movie stars for the last two decades. His ferocity and range as an actor have gained him prizes, critical recognition, and audience adoration. Crowe has been a delight to watch throughout his career, from his early parts that showcased his incredible skill to his most recent thrilling performances. Crowe has amassed an amazing filmography so far in his career, collaborating with creative directors on large blockbusters as well as lesser dramas, demonstrating his versatility as an actor. On his 58th birthday today, let's take a look back at his 6 best roles.
Crowe, despite his movie star reputation, can play the "everyman" part rather effectively. Crowe plays a happily married family whose life is flipped upside down when his wife is jailed for murder in The Next Three Days. He devises a scheme to break her out of jail since he has no other choices.
Crowe often finds himself in exciting and spectacular projects, even if he isn't always the right fit for the character. He was cast in the ambitious film adaptation of the Broadway musical Les Misérables as Javert, the obsessive lawman aiming to re-arrest Jean Valjean.
As Crowe's popularity grew in the United States, he landed the lead part in Michael Mann's gripping judicial drama based on actual events. Crowe portrays a research scientist who becomes the target of powerful individuals after agreeing to go on 60 Minutes to denounce the cigarette business.
While it does not approach the heights of Rocky, Cinderella Man is an excellent addition to the list of inspirational boxing films. Crowe plays Jim Braddock, a boxer who became impoverished after the Great Depression. He returns to boxing to generate money while serving as an inspiration to the people of the day.
Crowe demonstrated his versatility in A Beautiful Mind, after becoming known for playing tough dudes who can kick serious butt. Crowe stars as John Nash, a real-life mathematician who takes a position as a cryptographer with a dubious government organisation while simultaneously suffering from schizophrenia, in his first work with Ron Howard.
Crowe and Ridley Scott collaborated for the first time on this swords-and-sandals epic, which launched Crowe's career and earned them both an Oscar. Crowe stars as a veteran Roman soldier who is betrayed by Rome's new ruler and sold into slavery, where he becomes a famous gladiator.
