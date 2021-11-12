Happy Birthday Ryan Gosling: 6 PHOTOS of the actor in tuxedos that are unmissable

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling has turned 41 years old today! The actor is one of the most celebrated stars in Hollywood, best known for his roles in movies including La La Land, The Notebook, Drive, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Blade Runner 2049, The Nice Guys, and First Man, among others. He has always been praised for his talent in acting, his incredible looks and his ways of charming his fans. Gosling shares two kids with his partner for 9 years, Eva Mendes; Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 6 and Amada Lee Gosling, 4. For those unversed, the actor started his career as a child star in Disney Channel's Mickey Mouse Club and went ahead to star in Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Goosebumps. He has been appreciated for many of his characters, and we laud Gosling for giving us such delightful movies. However, Gosling should also be appreciated for making a strong case for tuxedos every time he wears one. On his birthday, we take a look at some of his most stunning pictures from different events and appearances where he wore some of the most dashing suits and tuxedos. Check them out below:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES