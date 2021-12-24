Happy Birthday Ryan Seacrest: 6 photos of the star with Kelly Ripa that redefine friendship goals

Published on Dec 24, 2021 10:24 PM IST   |  1.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Happy Birthday Ryan Seacrest

    Happy Birthday Ryan Seacrest

    Working together for almost two years has allowed Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to build a strong bond. A year after Michael Strahan abruptly quit Live, shocking cohost Kelly Ripa, the programme unveiled its new permanent cohost: Ryan Seacrest. The two claim they're good friends who have long respected one other's work. And Seacrest, who certainly has broadcasting skills and is recognised as Hollywood's busiest guy, has collaborated with Ripa multiple times over the last decade. Scroll down to photos of Ryan and Kelly which surely redefines friendship goals.

    Photo Credit : Ryan Seacrest Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Game of Morning Talk Shows

    Game of Morning Talk Shows

    When it comes to Halloween, this duo knows how to do it. During their first Halloween together the pair donned numerous costumes, but their Game of Thrones tribute was one of the best.

    Photo Credit : Kelly Ripa Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Mirror selfie

    Mirror selfie

    This mirror selfie of the duo is too adorable.

    Photo Credit : Kelly Ripa Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Christmas Cheer

    Christmas Cheer

    Wearing Christmas hoodie and spreading Christmas cheer from the first week of November is something only Ryan and Kelly can do.

    Photo Credit : Ryan Seacrest Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Tiger King costume

    Tiger King costume

    Our second best halloween costume of the duo is surely this.

    Photo Credit : Ryan Seacrest Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Freaky Friday

    Freaky Friday

    When the talk show hosts came dressed as each other for Halloween fans in the audience and at home couldn't handle it. Come on, just look at their makeup, it's too good!

    Photo Credit : Ryan Seacrest Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Baby on Board

    Baby on Board

    We can't even begin to guess what's going on here, but the look on both Ripa and Seacrest's faces brings us joy.

    Photo Credit : Ryan Seacrest Instagram