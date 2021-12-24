Happy Birthday Ryan Seacrest: 6 photos of the star with Kelly Ripa that redefine friendship goals

Working together for almost two years has allowed Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to build a strong bond. A year after Michael Strahan abruptly quit Live, shocking cohost Kelly Ripa, the programme unveiled its new permanent cohost: Ryan Seacrest. The two claim they're good friends who have long respected one other's work. And Seacrest, who certainly has broadcasting skills and is recognised as Hollywood's busiest guy, has collaborated with Ripa multiple times over the last decade. Scroll down to photos of Ryan and Kelly which surely redefines friendship goals.
Photo Credit : Ryan Seacrest Instagram
When it comes to Halloween, this duo knows how to do it. During their first Halloween together the pair donned numerous costumes, but their Game of Thrones tribute was one of the best.
Photo Credit : Kelly Ripa Instagram
This mirror selfie of the duo is too adorable.
Wearing Christmas hoodie and spreading Christmas cheer from the first week of November is something only Ryan and Kelly can do.
Our second best halloween costume of the duo is surely this.
When the talk show hosts came dressed as each other for Halloween fans in the audience and at home couldn't handle it. Come on, just look at their makeup, it's too good!
We can't even begin to guess what's going on here, but the look on both Ripa and Seacrest's faces brings us joy.