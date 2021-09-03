Happy Birthday Salma Hayek: 6 PHOTOS of the Eternals actor which give off complete BOSS LADY vibes

1 / 6

Salma Hayek BEING HER OWN BOSS

Salma Hayek has been a famous name in the movie industry for more than three decades! From her 1989 telenovela Teresa, to her upcoming Eternals movie, alongside Angelina Jolie, Hayek has been a relevant actress and has amazed her fans with a myriad of roles! She has also won many prestigious awards, including the Emmys, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and British Academy Film Award. Hayek has been known for movies including Wild Wild West, Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Dogma, among others. Hayek’s fans know that age is just a number for the actor and she has always maintained a free-spirited and healthy life. Her social media platform has many pictures of the actress clad in a bikini or a gorgeous dress, and fans have hailed her as a queen for the epic pictures! Hayek has time and again proved that she cannot be controlled by societal standards, and has maintained a strong stand for herself throughout the years. Even on her Instagram account, she takes to being her own boss, and her fans love that the most! For Salma Hayek fans, we have curated a list of the actor’s selfies where she is either posing with gorgeous sunglasses, or her epic hair and every time, being quite the diva! Check them out:

Photo Credit : Salma Hayek Instagram