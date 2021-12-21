Happy Birthday Samuel L. Jackson: From MCU Captain Marvel to Kingsman, 5 unmissable films by the star

Published on Dec 21, 2021
   
    Happy Birthday Samuel L. Jackson

    Samuel Leroy Jackson turns 73 today! And while the American actor and producer doesn't look a day over 50, he has been in showbiz for quite some time! From making his debut in the independent film Together for Days in back 1972 to tickling our funny bones with his performance in the 2021 film Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the star has done it all. To mark Jackson’s special day today, we’re looking back at the talented star’s best films from over the years. Scroll down to have a look.

    The Hitman's Bodyguard

    The star-studded 2017 action/comedy follows Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds), a protection agent, as he’s tasked with protecting Darius Kincaid (Jackson), one of the world's most famous assassins. The two must then set aside their differences to tackle several dangerous events.

    Captain Marvel

    MCU’s Nick Fury returns to the film amidst a mission, where Carol Danvers has to save the world and she teams up with Fury, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent to do so.

    Shaft

    In this film, Jackson plays New York City police detective John Shaft, who goes on a personal mission to make sure the son of a real estate tycoon is brought to justice after a racially-motivated murder.

    Kingsman: The Secret Service

    Jackson essays the role of a millionaire eco-terrorist Richmond Valentine who’s equipped with a plan to kill most of the earth’s population. It's up to Kingsman agent Gary 'Eggsy' to look for Valentine and stop the lethal plan.

    Unbreakable

    The 2000’s thriller mystery follows ​​David (Bruce Willis), a security guard, who survives a fatal train accident, only to be tracked down by a man named Elijah Price aka Jackson, who claims that David is blessed with superhuman abilities.