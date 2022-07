1 / 7

Happy Birthday Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock turns 58! The actress first got her big break in 1994 when she took on a role in the Keanu Reeves film Speed. Since then the actress has had a career big enough for the movies as she brings out the best in her in every role she performs. Besides her acclaimed skills as an actress, Bullock is also known for her dashing style. The actress rocks all her carpets and stays more on the chic tones with everything she wears, complimenting her sharp features. Scroll down further to swipe through some of Sandra Bullock's best fits on a red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images