Happy Birthday Sangita Ghosh: Check out family PICS of Swaran Ghar actress

Published on Aug 18, 2022 06:34 PM IST   |  492
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    family PICS of Sangita Ghosh

    Sangita Ghosh

    Sangita Ghosh is a popular name in the TV industry, and has been part of numerous successful shows. She has worked in shows like Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Sambhav Asambhav, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Rabba Ishq Na Hove, Viraasat, Divya Drishti, among others. The actress is presently seen playing the lead in the daily soap Swaran Ghar. She is married to polo player Rajvi Shailendra Singh Rathore, and the couple was blessed with a baby girl in December 2021. Here are some adorable family pictures of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Sangita Ghosh

  • 2 / 6
    In traditional outfits

    In traditional outfits

    In the picture, Sangita Ghosh is seen in a beautiful red lehenga, along with her husband and her little daughter, who is wearing an orange lehenga.

    Photo Credit : Sangita Ghosh

  • 3 / 6
    Adorable moments with baby

    Adorable moments with baby

    In the sweet picture, Sangita’s husband is seen holding the baby, while she looks at the baby lovingly.

    Photo Credit : Sangita Ghosh

  • 4 / 6
    Mother-daughter moment

    Mother-daughter moment

    Sangita Ghosh is seen holding her baby girl, Devi on her lap as she played her. Her daughter was born on 25 December 2021.

    Photo Credit : Sangita Ghosh

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Sangita cradles her daughter

    Sangita cradles her daughter

    Sangita loves to pamper Devi and spends all of her time after her shoot, with her daughter.

    Photo Credit : Sangita Ghosh

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    The poised couple look

    The poised couple look

    In the picture, Sangita and her husband are seen dressed impeccably. She sported a peach Rajasthani lehenga with traditional jewellery. Her husband had sported a formal look with traditional Rajasthani headwear.

    Photo Credit : Sangita Ghosh