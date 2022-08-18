Happy Birthday Sangita Ghosh: Check out family PICS of Swaran Ghar actress

1 / 6

Sangita Ghosh

Sangita Ghosh is a popular name in the TV industry, and has been part of numerous successful shows. She has worked in shows like Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Sambhav Asambhav, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Rabba Ishq Na Hove, Viraasat, Divya Drishti, among others. The actress is presently seen playing the lead in the daily soap Swaran Ghar. She is married to polo player Rajvi Shailendra Singh Rathore, and the couple was blessed with a baby girl in December 2021. Here are some adorable family pictures of the actress.

Photo Credit : Sangita Ghosh