Happy Birthday Sangita Ghosh: Check out family PICS of Swaran Ghar actress

Sangita Ghosh is a popular name in the TV industry, and has been part of numerous successful shows. She has worked in shows like Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Sambhav Asambhav, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Rabba Ishq Na Hove, Viraasat, Divya Drishti, among others. The actress is presently seen playing the lead in the daily soap Swaran Ghar. She is married to polo player Rajvi Shailendra Singh Rathore, and the couple was blessed with a baby girl in December 2021. Here are some adorable family pictures of the actress.
Photo Credit : Sangita Ghosh
In the picture, Sangita Ghosh is seen in a beautiful red lehenga, along with her husband and her little daughter, who is wearing an orange lehenga.
Photo Credit : Sangita Ghosh
In the sweet picture, Sangita’s husband is seen holding the baby, while she looks at the baby lovingly.
Sangita Ghosh is seen holding her baby girl, Devi on her lap as she played her. Her daughter was born on 25 December 2021.
Sangita loves to pamper Devi and spends all of her time after her shoot, with her daughter.
In the picture, Sangita and her husband are seen dressed impeccably. She sported a peach Rajasthani lehenga with traditional jewellery. Her husband had sported a formal look with traditional Rajasthani headwear.