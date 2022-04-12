Happy Birthday Saoirse Ronan: 6 best performances of the actress that you can't miss

Saoirse Ronan may be too young, yet she has already established herself as a Hollywood heavyweight since making her cinematic debut in 2007 with four distinct films, including Atonement. Ronan, who was 13 at the time, got her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting performance in Atonement. She's received three additional Oscar nominations since then and has appeared in some outstanding films. She's also formed an effective creative connection with actress-turned-director Greta Gerwig, with whom she collaborated in both Lady Bird and Little Women. On her 28th birthday, let's take a look back at her 6 best roles
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In Neil Jordan's 2012 fantasy thriller Byzantium, a mother-daughter vampire pair is forced to hide in the decrepit Byzantium Hotel as other vampires hunt them down for breaking the vampiric code. Eleanor Webb, the adolescent vampire who was born in 1804, is played by Ronan, while Eleanor's mother, Clara, is played by Gemma Arterton, who was most recently seen as Polly in The King's Man.
Ronan plays the titular character in Hanna, a young girl groomed by her father to be the ideal assassin from the age of two. Cate Blanchett's cutthroat CIA operative Marissa Wiegler starts following Hanna after her father sends her on assignments around Europe. Marissa is entrusted with finding and killing Hanna and her ex-CIA agent father, Erik Heller.
In Greta Gerwig's brilliant coming-of-age drama Lady Bird, Ronan steals the show as the eponymous Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson, an unhappy girl whose troubled relationship with her overbearing mother drives most of the film's turmoil. Lady Bird is a slice-of-life narrative that follows Lady Bird through her final year of high school in 2002 as she strives to balance discovering herself with the challenges of growing up.
Ronan received her first Academy Award nod for her performance as the troubled, if not downright wicked, Briony Tallis in Joe Wright's Atonement—her lone nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category thus far. Atonement, based on Ian McEwan's book, is a love drama that spans 60 years, starting at the commencement of World War II, and follows the story of a false incrimination and its repercussions.
Ronan received her fourth Academy Award nomination for her fierce performance as Jo March in Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Gerwig's take on Little Women, the eighth film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's famed Civil War-era book, employs a non-linear chronology to cover the lives of the four March sisters more equitably than previous films, which tend to concentrate largely on Jo.
The Grand Budapest Hotel, directed by Wes Anderson, is Ronan's first collaboration with the maestro, and the ensemble dramedy is widely regarded as her greatest work. It follows two staff members of the fictitious Grand Budapest Hotel on their escapades when the hotel's legendary concierge, Monsieur Gustave H., is framed for murder.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app