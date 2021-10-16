Happy Birthday Sarah Ferguson: Looking back at Duchess’ most memorable moments with the royals

The Duchess of York aka Sarah Ferguson turns 62 today and in honour of the royal’s special day, we’re looking at her most special moments with the royal family! If you weren’t aware, Ferguson became royal by her marriage to Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew in 1986. And while the duo split up in 1996, a decade later, Sarah still remained a part of the family. The Duchess shares 2 daughters--Beatrice and Eugenie with Prince Andrew and was very close friends with her late sister-in-law Princess Diana.
Much before her wedding, 3 years to be exact, Princess Diana and Sarah were already best friends. Here Sarah Ferguson is seen attending a polo match with the late Princess at Smith's Lawn, Guards Polo Club, Windsor, June 1983.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced their engagement at Buckingham Palace, London on 17th March 1986
Duke and Duchess of York aka Andrew and Sarah celebrated Queen Elizabeth's mother--Queen Mother's 86th birthday at Clarence House in London on 4th August 1986.
It all started in 1986 at the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey, which took place in London!
Sarah joined Princess Margaret, Prince Harry, Princess Diana and the Duchess of Kent stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch The Battle of Britain Anniversary Parade on September 15, 1990