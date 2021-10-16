Happy Birthday Sarah Ferguson: Looking back at Duchess’ most memorable moments with the royals

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Sarah Ferguson

The Duchess of York aka Sarah Ferguson turns 62 today and in honour of the royal’s special day, we’re looking at her most special moments with the royal family! If you weren’t aware, Ferguson became royal by her marriage to Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew in 1986. And while the duo split up in 1996, a decade later, Sarah still remained a part of the family. The Duchess shares 2 daughters--Beatrice and Eugenie with Prince Andrew and was very close friends with her late sister-in-law Princess Diana.

Photo Credit : Getty Images