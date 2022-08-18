Happy Birthday Sean Penn: 6 INTERESTING facts about the Gaslit star

Sean Penn turns 62! The actor is famous for his Academy Award-winning performance in the mystery drama Mystic River and the biopic Milk. Penn started his career in acting with a role in the television series that his father Leo Penn directed and soon made headway in films with the film Taps. Penn attracted critical attention for his roles in the crime dramas At Close Range, State of Grace, and Carlito's Way. He became a household name with the drama film Dead Man Walking. Continue scrolling for some interesting facts about Sean Penn's illustrious career spanning over decades.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Penn hit a extra on the sets of his 1987 film which landed him in jail for a total of 32 days.
In 2002, Penn bought an entire page of The Washington Post as he wished to write an open letter to then-President George W. Bush in regards to the war.
Penn was married to Madonna but then in 1987, the couple divorced each other and Penn went on to marry Robin Wright.
Penn enjoys spending his free time on the water among his many hobbies is his love for suffering on the beaches of California.
In 2016, Penn interviewed the drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán who was a fugitive at the time as he travelled through remote jungles in Mexico for a seven-hour chat with the dangerous man.
Penn hired former drug dealer Andrew Daulton Lee as his personal assistant after he was released on parole after Penn portrayed Lee in the film The Falcon and the Snowman which was based on the dealer's life.