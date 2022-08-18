Happy Birthday Sean Penn: 6 INTERESTING facts about the Gaslit star

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Sean Penn

Sean Penn turns 62! The actor is famous for his Academy Award-winning performance in the mystery drama Mystic River and the biopic Milk. Penn started his career in acting with a role in the television series that his father Leo Penn directed and soon made headway in films with the film Taps. Penn attracted critical attention for his roles in the crime dramas At Close Range, State of Grace, and Carlito's Way. He became a household name with the drama film Dead Man Walking. Continue scrolling for some interesting facts about Sean Penn's illustrious career spanning over decades.

Photo Credit : Getty Images