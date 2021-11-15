Happy Birthday Shailene Woodley: 6 PHOTOS that prove the actress has NO bad angles

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley is one of the most celebrated actresses, having been associated with major blockbusters in her career. She rose to fame with her role in the movie Divergent where she starred as Beatrice "Tris" Prior. Not just Divergent, Woodley has also starred in The Fault in our Stars, Adrift, The Last Letter from Your Lover, The Spectacular Now, The Descendants, Allegiant, White Bird in a Blizzard, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, among others. While speaking about her experience amid filming the Divergent movies, Woodley had shared that she would remain "very, very sick" in her early 20s, which made filming difficult for her. "While I was doing the Divergent movies and working hard, I also was struggling with a deeply personal, very scary physical situation," she had previously revealed, via the New York Times. The star had also opened up on taking a backseat in her professional life. Woodley has often made stunning red carpet appearances and enticed her fans with her amazing sense of style. On her 30th birthday, we take a look at some of her highly-appreciated appearances and how she looked flawless from any angle whatsoever.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES