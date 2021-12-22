Happy Birthday Steven Yeun: 6 ICONIC roles played by the Minari star that left us inspired

Steven Yeun's face and voice can be found all over television and film. Yeun, who was born in South Korea and raised in Michigan, is best known for his role as Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead. Yeun appears to be drawn to science fiction and horror, but his filmography demonstrates his genre-defying acting abilities. Despite having only appeared in 11 feature films, Yeun has received critical acclaim for his work on films such as the South Korean drama Burning and the black comedy Sorry to Bother You. Minari, Yeun's latest film, is receiving a new wave of well-deserved acclaim. Yeun, who turns 38 years old today, is just getting started.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Yeun appears in Bong Joon-international ho's sci-fi epic Okja as part of the ensemble cast. The Netflix original film tells the story of Mija, a Korean girl played by Ahn Seo-hyun, who saves Okja, a genetically engineered super pig, from the evil corporation that created her.
Burning is a steady, paced thriller directed by acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong about three young South Koreans who cross paths under mysterious circumstances.
Yeun's performance in Lee Isaac Chung's Minari, a period drama about a South Korean immigrant family adjusting to life in 1980s America, has garnered awards season buzz. Yeun plays Jacob Yi's father, and Han Ye-ri plays his wife Monica.
Mike Cahill's I Origins is an underrated indie sci-fi film that he wrote and directed. Yeun plays Kenny, Grey's lab partner who later establishes his own private research firm in the film.
The unique office horror flick Mayhem is fueled by Yeun's brilliant performance as Derek Cho, the film's narrator, and protagonist. Cho and his client Melanie (Samara Weaving) watch on from Derek's law firm as the world is overrun by a virus known as ID-7.
Yeun plays Squeeze, one of Cash's coworkers at RegalView, a telemarketing firm, in Boots Riley Sorry to Bother You. Squeeze recruits Cash, played by LaKeith Stanfield, to join a union at the company, to demand better wages and rights for employees.