Happy Birthday Steven Yeun: 6 ICONIC roles played by the Minari star that left us inspired

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun's face and voice can be found all over television and film. Yeun, who was born in South Korea and raised in Michigan, is best known for his role as Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead. Yeun appears to be drawn to science fiction and horror, but his filmography demonstrates his genre-defying acting abilities. Despite having only appeared in 11 feature films, Yeun has received critical acclaim for his work on films such as the South Korean drama Burning and the black comedy Sorry to Bother You. Minari, Yeun's latest film, is receiving a new wave of well-deserved acclaim. Yeun, who turns 38 years old today, is just getting started.

Photo Credit : Getty Images