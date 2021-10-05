Happy Birthday Susan Sarandon: 5 movies by the Hollywood icon you just CANNOT miss

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Susan Sarandon

Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon is celebrating her 75th birthday today and as an ode to the legend, we’re looking back at her milestone-filled career that spans over 5 decades and her best films to catch up on today. The seasoned star started her career in Hollywood in 1970s with her first standout performance in Joe. However, it was ​​films like Atlantic City, Thelma & Louise, Lorenzo's Oil, and The Client and Dead Man Walking which skyrocketed her career to fame. Over the years, the actress has received numerous accolades like the Academy Award, BAFTA Award, an SAG Award, and has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, six Primetime Emmy Awards, and nine Golden Globe Awards. In 2002, she was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to the film industry. Scroll down to see some of her best films, that promise to entertain you even today.

Photo Credit : Getty Images