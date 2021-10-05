Happy Birthday Susan Sarandon: 5 movies by the Hollywood icon you just CANNOT miss

Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon is celebrating her 75th birthday today and as an ode to the legend, we’re looking back at her milestone-filled career that spans over 5 decades and her best films to catch up on today. The seasoned star started her career in Hollywood in 1970s with her first standout performance in Joe. However, it was films like Atlantic City, Thelma & Louise, Lorenzo's Oil, and The Client and Dead Man Walking which skyrocketed her career to fame.
Over the years, the actress has received numerous accolades like the Academy Award, BAFTA Award, an SAG Award, and has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, six Primetime Emmy Awards, and nine Golden Globe Awards. In 2002, she was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to the film industry. Scroll down to see some of her best films, that promise to entertain you even today.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Sarandon plays Jackie Harrison, the ex-wife of Luke who gets engaged to Isabel. The divorced couple tries their best to keep their children happy but Jackie naturally loathes Isabel. However, things change when Jackie gets diagnosed with cancer.
Photo Credit : PINKVILLA
Thelma accompanies her pal (Sarandon) Louise, an independent waitress, on a fishing trip. But things spiral after Louise kills a man who endeavours to rape Thelma at a bar.
This film follows Susan as Sister Helen Prejean who honours the request of a desperate man by writing to the condemned killer of two teenage lovers, and is wholly unprepared for the relationship that takes its place.
Susan is in the lead as Lily, the wife of Paul. The couple together summons their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering before Lily decides to end her long battle with ALS. The duo’s fun-filled weekend gets sour when Lily’s issues with her daughters arise.
Photo Credit : PINKVILLA
Susan plays detective Hazel Micallef who lives with her mother Emily in a small Canadian town. The detective finds the unthinkable when she tries to learn the truth behind an elderly woman’s murder in her own house.