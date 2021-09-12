Happy Birthday Taraji P. Henson: 6 times the actress absolutely owned the red carpet

    Happy Birthday Taraji P. Henson

    Taraji Penda Henson, known professionally as Taraji P. Henson is an American actress. She studied acting at Howard University and started her Hollywood career as a guest star on a number of television programs before landing her breakthrough role in Baby Boy. The actress, on the other hand, has a really remarkable film resume, with a career on the big screen spanning more than two decades. Apart from her good acting skills, we have also seen her slaying her red carpet looks with her gorgeous outfits. Here's a look back at her best 6 red carpet looks.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Taraji P. Henson attends the BET Awards 2021

    The actress looks oh-so-lovely here and proves she is truly an icon

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

    At this point, is she even real?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    2016 American Music Awards

    Even when she goes casual, she’s still slaying the game.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

    She even makes floral sheer dress look groundbreaking.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Taraji P. Henson attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass"

    Total queen status.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

    Still can’t get over this look!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images