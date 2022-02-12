Happy Birthday Taylor Lautner: 6 must-watch movies from the teen idol

Taylor Lautner turns 30! The actor is best known for his portrayal of Jacob the wolf in the superhit Franchise, the Twilight Saga. Interestingly, Lautner did not start his acting journey as just a pretty face, rather was first seen in bits and pieces of The Bernie Mac Show in 2003 and subsequently in My Wife and Kids. He then went on to lend his voice to some television shows like What's New, Scooby-Doo? and Danny Phantom. Lautner continued climbing the bars and landed his first movie in 2005 with Cheaper by the Dozen 2. In the late 2000s, after the release of the first instalment of the Twilight franchise, Lautner had gained a significant fanbase which only blew up even more after the coming out of the other movies of the franchise. Lautner soon became a teen superstar and a blazing sex symbol with his character Jacob Black. Lautner was part of many "sexiest man alive" lists and even became the highest-paid teenage actor in all of Hollywood in 2010. After years-long hiatus, Lautner is back on the screen with his recent part in the Netflix Original movie, Home Team. Scroll down further to celebrate Taylor Lautner's 30th birthday with some of his best movies.
Directed by Frank Coraci, this western comedy stars Lautner beside Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi and many more. The story follows Sandler and his character White Knife who finds out that he has 5 half-brothers, who then team up and go on a rescue mission to save their wayward father.
Another Adam Sandler starrer, this movie saw Lautner in the role of a frat boy as he became his best version of varsity jock.
Starring in the lead role, Lautner in this movie explores his flair for action. The story follows Cam (Taylor Lautner) who is a bike messenger but in desperation to make money joins a crew of parkour experts who pull off big heists.
After getting the news of his drug addict mother getting out of prison, Reymund Hightower (Taylor Lautner) kidnaps his own little brother in hopes of keeping him away from his mother who wants to get the family together.
About the complexity of love or even the mere simplicity of it, this star-studded movie is an all-time feel-gooder with Julia Roberts, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Garner and more. In the film Lautner stars beside Taylor Swift and both depict the love between two popular high-schoolers.
This Netflix original marked Lautner's come back to the movie scene. The movie casts him in the role of Troy Lambert and follows the story of an NFL head coach who was suspended 2 years ago.