Happy Birthday Taylor Lautner: 6 must-watch movies from the teen idol

Happy Birthday Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner turns 30! The actor is best known for his portrayal of Jacob the wolf in the superhit Franchise, the Twilight Saga. Interestingly, Lautner did not start his acting journey as just a pretty face, rather was first seen in bits and pieces of The Bernie Mac Show in 2003 and subsequently in My Wife and Kids. He then went on to lend his voice to some television shows like What's New, Scooby-Doo? and Danny Phantom. Lautner continued climbing the bars and landed his first movie in 2005 with Cheaper by the Dozen 2. In the late 2000s, after the release of the first instalment of the Twilight franchise, Lautner had gained a significant fanbase which only blew up even more after the coming out of the other movies of the franchise. Lautner soon became a teen superstar and a blazing sex symbol with his character Jacob Black. Lautner was part of many "sexiest man alive" lists and even became the highest-paid teenage actor in all of Hollywood in 2010. After years-long hiatus, Lautner is back on the screen with his recent part in the Netflix Original movie, Home Team. Scroll down further to celebrate Taylor Lautner's 30th birthday with some of his best movies.

Photo Credit : Getty Images