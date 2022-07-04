Happy Birthday Tom Cruise: 6 INTERESTING facts about the Top Gun: Maverick star

1 / 1

Happy Birthday Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise turns 60! The American actor has had a legendary presence in the industry and has created a permanent status in showbiz. His action movies are seen as the benchmark for his competition and the actor is also known for his humble warmth off the stage. His legacy reached a fever pitch this year in May when his latest release shook the world with its brilliance. Top Gun: Maverick became Cruise's first film ever to cross the USD 1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, easily becoming one of the biggest releases this year. Scroll down below to celebrate his birth milestone with some facts about Tom Cruise.

