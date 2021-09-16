Happy Birthday Tom Hardy: From Venom to Dunkirk, here are 6 of his best performances

Tom Hardy was born Edward Thomas Hardy and made his acting debut in Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down in 2001. But it was in the 2002 picture Star Trek Nemesis that he received his big break. The 43-year-old hasn't looked back since then, establishing himself as a major Hollywood star. He has shown his acting chops in films such as The Dark Knight Rises, The Revenant, Dunkirk, and Venom. Hardy has played a range of characters on film, including hero, anti-hero, and villain. He's taken on difficult roles before and done a fantastic job portraying them. So, on the stars 44th birthday we have compiled 6 best movies done by the actor.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In Christopher Nolan’s fantastical sci-fi thriller about a team of dreamweavers hired to break and enter into a businessman’s subconscious, Hardy plays Eames, a master forger and identity thief, with a showboating sense of sartorial splendor and the confident cunning of someone who’s already read the script and knows he’ll awake in good shape.
As the brutish Bane of Batman’s existence, Hardy repeatedly illustrates the accuracy of the adage that actions speak louder (or at least more intelligibly) than words.
Hardy’s formidable physicality and unaffected badassery make him a swell choice to take over the title role of the post-apocalyptic adventurer originally played decades earlier by Mel Gibson
As John Fitzgerald, the brutish frontiersman who abandons bear-mauled fellow trapper Hugh Glass (Leonard DiCaprio) and later attempts to correct his “mistake” after Glass seemingly rises from the dead, Hardy is so rivetingly and irredeemably ferocious that when his character is force-fed just desserts, even folks viewing the movie at home may be tempted to stand up and cheer.
Reunited with “Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan, Hardy once again has his voice distorted and his face partly hidden by a mask — in this case, the oxygen mask of a RAF Spitfire bomber pilot on a WWII mission
Tom Hardy plays the role of Eddie Brock, a journalist with a chocolate-loving extraterrestrial alter-ego