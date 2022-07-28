Happy Birthday Triple H: 6 interesting facts about WWE's King of Kings

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Triple H

Triple H turns 52! Paul Michael Levesque, better known as his ring persona Triple H, has had an illustrious wrestling career with WWE. Starting his professional journey in 1992, Levesque quickly rose to the top. Recently, fans were disappointed when Triple H announced his retirement from the ring and started working behind the scenes at the company. A piece of happy news that fans celebrated not long ago was the star's appointment as the creative head of WWE after executive head Vince McMahon was asked to resign from his position. Continue reading to find out the lesser-known facts about Triple H.

Photo Credit : Getty Images