Happy Birthday Triple H: 6 interesting facts about WWE's King of Kings

Triple H turns 52! Paul Michael Levesque, better known as his ring persona Triple H, has had an illustrious wrestling career with WWE. Starting his professional journey in 1992, Levesque quickly rose to the top. Recently, fans were disappointed when Triple H announced his retirement from the ring and started working behind the scenes at the company. A piece of happy news that fans celebrated not long ago was the star's appointment as the creative head of WWE after executive head Vince McMahon was asked to resign from his position. Continue reading to find out the lesser-known facts about Triple H.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Paul is not just a blast in the ring but also in the office as he is the founder and executive producer for WWE's brand NXT.
Triple H won the WWE Championship belt a total of nine times and the World Heavyweight Championship five times.
Paul is married to Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon since 2003 and has three children with her.
In 2014, Triple H and his wife set up a cancer fund in honour of one of his fans Connor "The Crusher" Michalek who passed away after a battle with cancer at the age of eight.
Before he was Triple H, Paul was known as the Terra Ryzing while he was at WCW.
Triple H won the IWF Heavyweight Championship in 1992 before he signed his contract with WCW.