Happy Birthday Uma Thurman: Check out 6 iconic roles played by the versatile actress

Although she will be remembered for the pulpy characters she portrayed in Quentin Tarantino's grindhouse epics, Uma Thurman's acting abilities extend far beyond. Every performance she's ever done has been nuanced, whether she's portraying a jumpsuit-clad ex-assassin out for gruesome vengeance against the former comrades who arrived at her wedding guns blazing or simply a normal, relatable person trying to make it in the world. Thurman has been nominated for every major acting award and has acted in some really excellent films over her illustrious career. On her 52nd birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her iconic roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Everyone was pleased when Kill Bill was released in two "volumes." Their two-hour runtimes were more appealing to theatregoers, and all of the magnificent passages, such as the House of Blue Leaves battle and the anime part, were preserved, and the film as a whole is a cinematic masterpiece.
Although both "volumes" of Kill Bill are excellent films, it's easy to see why the first one ranks somewhat higher. There are also scenes in the second one that drags on and becomes excessive, such as the Bride's training and the whole third act at Bill's residence. However, Kill Bill Vol. 1 is a razor-sharp piece of an action film.
Uma Thurman's long-standing professional connection with Quentin Tarantino began when she played Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction. Tarantino's goal with the film was to give the same hard-boiled criminal scenarios we'd seen a thousand times a new '90s twist. It was the narrative of a gangster (Vincent Vega) who was requested to take out his boss's wife for the night in Mia's instance.
This film is as outrageous as viewers have come to expect from Monty Python veteran Terry Gilliam, who directed it. It's the pinnacle of his own visual aesthetic, fusing fantasy, history, and adventure into an altogether unique film.
Historical dramas have an unfortunate propensity to be quite dull, at least to the average moviegoer. This film, on the other hand, has a fascinating storyline and characters whose interactions with one another are engaging enough to actively follow, and the cast's performances are outstanding.
Gattaca stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman — who married shortly after the film's completion — and is set in an ominous future society where eugenics regulate reproduction and every kid born is carefully picked to inherit the greatest attributes of their parents.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app