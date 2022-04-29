Happy Birthday Uma Thurman: Check out 6 iconic roles played by the versatile actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Uma Thurman

Although she will be remembered for the pulpy characters she portrayed in Quentin Tarantino's grindhouse epics, Uma Thurman's acting abilities extend far beyond. Every performance she's ever done has been nuanced, whether she's portraying a jumpsuit-clad ex-assassin out for gruesome vengeance against the former comrades who arrived at her wedding guns blazing or simply a normal, relatable person trying to make it in the world. Thurman has been nominated for every major acting award and has acted in some really excellent films over her illustrious career. On her 52nd birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her iconic roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images