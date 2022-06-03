Happy Birthday Wentworth Miller: 6 must-watch movies from the Prison Break star

Wentworth Miller first appeared in the supernatural drama television series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' in the 1998 episode "Go Fish." He participated in the adolescent drama television series 'Time of Your Life' the following year. He portrayed 'Nelson' and appeared in three episodes of the series. In 2000, he made his feature film debut in Colin Cox's direct-to-video film 'Romeo and Juliet.' Miller portrayed a 'Young Coleman Silk' in the 2003 drama film 'The Human Stain.' The film earned mixed reviews at its first release but failed to achieve box office success. That same year, she appeared in Len Wiseman's action-horror thriller 'Underworld.' Despite receiving negative reviews from critics, the picture was a commercial success. On his 50th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of his best movies which are a must watch.
For centuries, vampires and lycans have been sworn enemies. Selene, a vampire assassin is on a mission to kill the Lycans when she discovers that the latter is after a simple human, Michael Corvin. Curious, she follows Michael and falls for him.
India Stoker’s world comes tumbling down when her loving father Richard passes away in a car accident on her 18th birthday. Things get even more complicated when her previously unknown uncle Charlie comes to take care of the family.
Coleman, a lecturer in a college, is suspended after he passes a racist comment. He soon begins a romance with a mysterious younger woman who is haunted by her dark and twisted past.
The Loft is a mystery thriller film which revolves around five married men, who secretly share a penthouse loft in the city to carry out their hidden romantic affairs. However, this turns into a nightmare, when one day, the dead body of a woman turns up
In this fourth installment in the Resident Evil series, Alice attacks the Umbrella Headquarters in Tokyo with her clones and sets out to find Arcadia, a rumored safe haven in Alaska. On her way, she unexpectedly meets an old friend and rallies other survivors, only to realize that the facility is nothing but a deadly trap.
Evan Marshall has been depressed ever since he lost his brother Victor, who had mysteriously disappeared during a camping trip.
