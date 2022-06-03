Happy Birthday Wentworth Miller: 6 must-watch movies from the Prison Break star

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Miller first appeared in the supernatural drama television series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' in the 1998 episode "Go Fish." He participated in the adolescent drama television series 'Time of Your Life' the following year. He portrayed 'Nelson' and appeared in three episodes of the series. In 2000, he made his feature film debut in Colin Cox's direct-to-video film 'Romeo and Juliet.' Miller portrayed a 'Young Coleman Silk' in the 2003 drama film 'The Human Stain.' The film earned mixed reviews at its first release but failed to achieve box office success. That same year, she appeared in Len Wiseman's action-horror thriller 'Underworld.' Despite receiving negative reviews from critics, the picture was a commercial success. On his 50th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of his best movies which are a must watch.

Photo Credit : Getty Images