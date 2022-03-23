Happy Birthday William Shatner: 6 UNMISSABLE performances by the legendary actor

Turning 91 this year, William Shatner is best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk from the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek Franchise. With a career spanning seven decades-long, Shatner has been nothing short of a legend. He has been lauded for his performances which earned him two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe among other prestigious honours for his contributions to the entertainment industry. Celebrate the legend and scroll down further to sift through some of his best performances on the big and the small screen.
Sci-fi television series that aired for 3 seasons since its release in 1966 and was the first time Shatner took on the role of admiral James T Kirk. The show follows James T Kirk, the captain who helmed the Starship Enterprise, and his crew through their exploration of the whole galaxy while they fight evil forces on their adventures.
Alan Shore (James Spader), an ethically dubious attorney, gets into a powerful legal firm. With the help of his mentor Denny Crane ( William Shatner), they go on a winning streak often using unethical means.
Cast in the supporting role of Stan Fields, Shatner shows up in this classic chick flick in his dapper-best. Gracie Hart, a detective far away from anything too "girly" is forced to transform into a pageant ready good-two-shoes to unearth the identity of an anonymous bomber.
A retired air force pilot loses his licence while in pursuit of winning a challenge to race on the roads against the youngblood but destiny has others things planned. Forced to take public transport, Victor Martin (William Shatner) finds love once again when he bumps into Caroline (Jean Smart) on the bus.
A 1959 sci-fi horror anthology that went on air for 5 seasons. Each episode follows a stand-alone storyline as throughout the episode characters slip into a "twilight zone" and find themselves dealing with unusual or disturbing events. The ending of each episode has a shocking twist and moral.
This 1994 Star Trek sequel was Shatner's last time portraying the character of Captain Kirk. The film follows Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew who find Dr Soran but little do they know of his sinister plans. Picard must take the help of Kirk who has passed away to defeat the renegade scientist.
