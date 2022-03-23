Happy Birthday William Shatner: 6 UNMISSABLE performances by the legendary actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday William Shatner

Turning 91 this year, William Shatner is best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk from the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek Franchise. With a career spanning seven decades-long, Shatner has been nothing short of a legend. He has been lauded for his performances which earned him two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe among other prestigious honours for his contributions to the entertainment industry. Celebrate the legend and scroll down further to sift through some of his best performances on the big and the small screen.

Photo Credit : Getty Images