Happy Birthday Winona Ryder: From Reality Bites to Little Women, here are the actor's 6 BEST movies

Winona Ryder has been one of the most celebrated actresses from the 90s, having given us many incredible movies and cherish and watch on repeat! Born Winona Horowitz, her first role was in the 1986 movie Lucas at the age of 14. Ryder then landed a role in 1988's Beetlejuice when she was 17 years old. After that she was a part of various big-budget movies, having worked with Johnny Depp and Ethan Hawke.
On Ryder's 50th birthday, we take a look at some of her most incredible movies which gave her recognition, respect and a solid position as one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hollywood film industry. Take a look:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
One of Ryder's most ambitious projects, Reality Bites is about a documentary that Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films about herself and her friends while they try to settle in their respective careers and relationships.
Winona Ryder as Jo March lives in New York and tries to make a living as a writer. However, the family of the Marches begin to experience grief over sister Beth's demise.
A fun story about an animated human being, the main role of Edward Scissorhands is played by Johnny Depp. Ryder plays the role of Peg's (Dianne West) teen daughter whom Edward falls in love with.
Winona Ryder as Lindsay meets Keanu Reeves' Frank and they soon realize that they have many similarities. They eventually fall in love at a destination wedding.
Charlotte Flax (Winona Ryder) grows tired of her mother (Cher) moving their family to a different place. However, Charlotte and her sister Kate, played by Christina Ricci hope that their family can eventually settle down.