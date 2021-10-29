Happy Birthday Winona Ryder: From Reality Bites to Little Women, here are the actor's 6 BEST movies

1 / 6

Winona Ryder as an ICONIC actress

Winona Ryder has been one of the most celebrated actresses from the 90s, having given us many incredible movies and cherish and watch on repeat! Born Winona Horowitz, her first role was in the 1986 movie Lucas at the age of 14. Ryder then landed a role in 1988's Beetlejuice when she was 17 years old. After that she was a part of various big-budget movies, having worked with Johnny Depp and Ethan Hawke. On Ryder's 50th birthday, we take a look at some of her most incredible movies which gave her recognition, respect and a solid position as one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hollywood film industry. Take a look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES