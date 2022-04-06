Happy Birthday Zach Braff: Check out 6 memorable roles played by the actor

Despite making his on-screen debut many years before his breakout performance as Dr. John 'JD' Dorian in the critically acclaimed medical comedy Scrubs, the programme is unquestionably what established Zach Braff as a household figure. While he will be indelibly connected with the programme, Braff has been engaged in a plethora of film and television productions, both in front of and behind the camera, throughout the years. Braff, an outstanding actor, screenwriter, producer, and director, has established himself as a true industry talent. On his 47th birthday today, let's take a look back at his 6 memorable roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Undateable aired for three seasons from 2014 to 2016, following the womanising Danny Burton as he strives to shepherd his ostensibly 'undateable' circle of pals towards romantic success.
Manhattan Murder Mystery was one of Woody Allen's most memorable films of the 1990s. Woody Allen and Diane Keaton work together again in the film, this time as a married couple who grow suspicious of their apparently healthy neighbor's abrupt death. Zach Braff makes a short appearance in Manhattan Murder Mystery as Nick Lipton, the son of Allen and Keaton's characters.
While Garden State has been chastised throughout the years for being pompous and representative of the emerging hipster culture, the film remains a must-see for anyone who can look at it objectively. In the film, Braff portrays Andrew Largeman, a depressed actor who returns to his hometown after the death of his mother.
Scrubs is one of the all-time great sitcoms. In the programme, Braff portrays Dr. John 'JD' Dorian, a fresh-faced young medical intern with a propensity to daydream who develops into a wonderful doctor throughout the course of the season.
The Sixth Lead is a mockumentary web-series that acts as a spin-off of Undateable and ran for 5 episodes in 2015. It is one of the more obscure projects Zach Braff has been linked to, at least theoretically.
Arrested Development, one of the finest comedies of the 2000s, tells the tale of a wealthy family that loses everything and has some of the greatest guest stars you're likely to see in a half-hour comedy. Zach Braff is one such guest star, appearing in two episodes as Phillip Litt, the sleazy inventor of the "Girls with Low Self-Esteem" films.