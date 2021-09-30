Happy Birthday Zachary Levi: 6 PHOTOS of the Shazam actor which are TOO FINE to be missed out on

    Zachary Levi walking the red carpet

    We thank Zachary Levi's stylist

    Zachary Levi has been one of the finest actors in Hollywood and an inspiration for many. The star, who just turned 41, has been known for his movies including Chuck, Thor: The Dark World, and Shazam! Levi had previously worked as a supporting actor in the television drama Big Shot: Confessions of a Campus Bookie (2002). Levi then grabbed the role of Kipp Steadman in the television series Less Than Perfect (2002) with Sara Rue, Andrea Parker, Eric Roberts, Andy Dick, and Sherri Shepherd. Well, to talk about the man, he has never been shy of the cameras, be it in his movies and television shows, or during events and award show appearances. Zachary Levi's smile has always been a fan favourite, and so has been his choice of outfits. The actor always looks forward to wearing bright colours and makes quite an appearance whenever he is in attendance. To put it simple and straight to the point, we are definitely obsessed with Levi and his looks! To wish the stunning actor on his 41st birthday, here are some amazing pictures of him from different award show, event, and red carpet appearances. Take a look at them, and thank us later:

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Zachary Levi in a red tux

    Zachary Levi at 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards

    He definitely looks too handsome! In this picture, Levi was attending the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Zachary Levi in a sky blue suit

    Zachary Levi understands the assignment

    We hope he knows that sky blue definitely suits him the best! Levi posed for this snap during the red carpet of the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Zachary Levi at an event

    Zachary Levi at the world premiere of Shazam

    Wow, we love this picture of the handsome actor. In this picture, Levi was attending the world premiere of Shazam! in 2019.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Zachary Levi at an event

    Zachary Levi in a maroon coat

    Zachary Levi was attending the launch of the DC 'Shazam' Fun Fair photocall in London. Kudos to his stylist!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Zachary Levi in a blue shirt.

    Zachary Levi TOTALLY rocks this style

    This picture was taken during DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 in Georgia. Levi is sporting a casual look, with a blue shirt.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES