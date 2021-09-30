Happy Birthday Zachary Levi: 6 PHOTOS of the Shazam actor which are TOO FINE to be missed out on

1 / 6

We thank Zachary Levi's stylist

Zachary Levi has been one of the finest actors in Hollywood and an inspiration for many. The star, who just turned 41, has been known for his movies including Chuck, Thor: The Dark World, and Shazam! Levi had previously worked as a supporting actor in the television drama Big Shot: Confessions of a Campus Bookie (2002). Levi then grabbed the role of Kipp Steadman in the television series Less Than Perfect (2002) with Sara Rue, Andrea Parker, Eric Roberts, Andy Dick, and Sherri Shepherd. Well, to talk about the man, he has never been shy of the cameras, be it in his movies and television shows, or during events and award show appearances. Zachary Levi's smile has always been a fan favourite, and so has been his choice of outfits. The actor always looks forward to wearing bright colours and makes quite an appearance whenever he is in attendance. To put it simple and straight to the point, we are definitely obsessed with Levi and his looks! To wish the stunning actor on his 41st birthday, here are some amazing pictures of him from different award show, event, and red carpet appearances. Take a look at them, and thank us later:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES