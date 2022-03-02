Happy Birthday Zack Snyder: From 300 to Man of Steel; 6 UNMISSABLE masterpieces by the director

Zack Snyder turns 56! The legendary director is known for his directorial blockbusters like 300, Man of Steel, Watchmen and many others. Snyder is not only lauded for directional capabilities but also for his prowess as a producer, screenwriter, and cinematographer. He first became a big name with his debut feature film Dawn of the Dead. This 2004 movie was a remake of the 1978 classic of the same name. In the same year, Snyder opened the gates of his first production company The Stone Quarry in partnership with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller. Since then Snyder has made a name for himself making live-action comic book films and superhero megahits. Although, before the superheroes was another movie that garnered critical acclaim for the director. The 2006 fantasy war film 300, inspired by Frank Miller's Dark Horse Comics miniseries, the movie became a major hit and Synder went on to direct big DC superhero movies like Man of Steel, Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and more. Scroll down further to catch a glimpse of some of Zack Snyder's best directorial masterpieces.
This 2007 superhit follows the story of King Leonidas and 300 Spartans who fight against Xerxes and his colossal Persian army of a million soldiers in the ancient battle of Thermopylae.
A 2004 Horror action film inspired by the 1978 classic by the same name. This movie adheres to the zombie apocalypse trope where survivors of a sudden epidemic try to save their lives from flesh-eating human-turned-monsters.
Based on the celebrated graphic novel of the same name, the story of Watchmen follows a team of vigilantes who lookout for the world but one day one of them is compromised which leads to the group uncovering some disturbing secrets.
Besides directing this Netflix original, Snyder also wrote its story and the screenplay. A sequel to the movie Army of Thieves, the film is about a group of mercenaries who attempt to pull the impossible heist, going back to a quarantined area in Las Vegas which has been infested with a Zombie outbreak.
Adapted from the famous DC comics, the movie teams up the greatest heroes in the DC Universe who now have to work together to bring down Steppenwolf who has returned to Earth after aeons to capture the planet.
Another DC Universe blockbuster, the movie follows Superman back to his roots while an old enemy of his tries to cause destruction to Superman's chosen home planet Earth.