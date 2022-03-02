Happy Birthday Zack Snyder: From 300 to Man of Steel; 6 UNMISSABLE masterpieces by the director

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder turns 56! The legendary director is known for his directorial blockbusters like 300, Man of Steel, Watchmen and many others. Snyder is not only lauded for directional capabilities but also for his prowess as a producer, screenwriter, and cinematographer. He first became a big name with his debut feature film Dawn of the Dead. This 2004 movie was a remake of the 1978 classic of the same name. In the same year, Snyder opened the gates of his first production company The Stone Quarry in partnership with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller. Since then Snyder has made a name for himself making live-action comic book films and superhero megahits. Although, before the superheroes was another movie that garnered critical acclaim for the director. The 2006 fantasy war film 300, inspired by Frank Miller's Dark Horse Comics miniseries, the movie became a major hit and Synder went on to direct big DC superhero movies like Man of Steel, Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and more. Scroll down further to catch a glimpse of some of Zack Snyder's best directorial masterpieces.

Photo Credit : Getty Images