Happy Birthday Zendaya: 6 times the Euphoria star proved she's all about glamour on the red carpet

Happy Birthday Zendaya

Zendaya turns 26! The child-actress-turned-sensational-diva is easily the most sort after celebrity at the moment. Her success through not only her acting career but also her presence in the media and fashion industry has grown exponentially in the past few years. Zendaya started out her journey in showbiz quite early as a child model and a backup dancer. She was later part of the Disney sitcom Shake It Up and also played the titular character on the show K.C. Undercover. After climbing through the industry's precarious planks, Zendaya made her big screen debut with Spider-Man: Homecoming. Along with being critically acclaimed for her incredible acting prowess, Zendaya is also loved for her iconic red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to swipe through just a few of her bests so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images