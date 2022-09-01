Happy Birthday Zendaya: 6 times the Euphoria star proved she's all about glamour on the red carpet

Zendaya turns 26! The child-actress-turned-sensational-diva is easily the most sort after celebrity at the moment. Her success through not only her acting career but also her presence in the media and fashion industry has grown exponentially in the past few years. Zendaya started out her journey in showbiz quite early as a child model and a backup dancer. She was later part of the Disney sitcom Shake It Up and also played the titular character on the show K.C. Undercover. After climbing through the industry's precarious planks, Zendaya made her big screen debut with Spider-Man: Homecoming. Along with being critically acclaimed for her incredible acting prowess, Zendaya is also loved for her iconic red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to swipe through just a few of her bests so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Zendaya showed up to the LA premiere of her hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home and owned the event with her stunning look. She donned a spider web dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.
Last year, at the UK Special Screening for her Oscar-nominated film Dune, Zendaya stole all the attention and camera flashes as she sported an on-theme cream gown.
At the GQ Men of The Year Awards in 2019, Zendaya switched up her usual glamour for the chic as she wore a white co-ord skirt and blazer to the event.
Zendaya decided to top all headlines as she descended the 78th Venice International Film Festival red carpet for her film Dune.
At yet another event for the blockbuster Dune, Zendaya dropped all jaws with her stunning fashion sense as she sported a co-ord with her gorgeous hair done perfectly to a tee.
At the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in 2020, Zendaya trended all over the Internet for another one of her hits as she wore her braided hair to the carpet.