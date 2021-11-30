Happy Birthday Zoe Kravitz: Daring fashion choices of the style queen as she turns 32

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Zoe Kravitz

The actress, model and singer Zoe Kravitz marks her 32nd birthday today and in honour of her special day, we’re looking at some of her most daring and chic style statements made over the years! Being the daughter of actor-musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, Zoe was born amidst great fashion and glamour so it was only natural that she picked up on it and represents it beautifully today. While she’s a phenomenal actress who’s worked in hits like Spider-Man, Big Little Lies, X-Men, Gemini and many more, we’re looking at her most memorable fashion moments today.

Photo Credit : Getty Images