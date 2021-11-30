Happy Birthday Zoe Kravitz: Daring fashion choices of the style queen as she turns 32

The actress, model and singer Zoe Kravitz marks her 32nd birthday today and in honour of her special day, we’re looking at some of her most daring and chic style statements made over the years! Being the daughter of actor-musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, Zoe was born amidst great fashion and glamour so it was only natural that she picked up on it and represents it beautifully today. While she’s a phenomenal actress who’s worked in hits like Spider-Man, Big Little Lies, X-Men, Gemini and many more, we’re looking at her most memorable fashion moments today.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz attended the 2021 Met Gala, Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 alongside her beau Channing Tatum.
Zoë Kravitz attended the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards back in 2019 in a classic, 80s inspired ensemble!
Zoe Kravitz attended the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018 in this daring black number!
Zoe Kravitz attended the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honouring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro in this chic and subtle gown!
Zoe Kravitz attended "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" World Premiere in 2018, wearing this stunning sequin number!