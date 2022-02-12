Happy Hug Day 2022: Karan-Tejasswi, Shamita-Raqesh; 5 Bigg Boss couples who embraced on the show

Hug Day is a special day which is celebrated in the Valentine’s week. It is celebrated on 12th February. Hugs are perfect way to make your dear ones feel happy and loved. Bigg Boss has been behind numerous love stories of the contestants every year. Here we have mentioned some pictures of the Bigg Boss couple hugging as they are happy in love. It is a picture of the most talked about Bigg Boss 15 couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Karan shared a picture of them hugging and captioned it as, “It’s laddooo day.. sorry Naagin day today!!! don’t forget to tune in tonight!! Who’s excited???? #LaddoosDreamComeTrue #naagin6”.
Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram
Bigg Boss 14 couple, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin looked spectacular in winter outfits as they wished everyone on New Year.
Photo Credit : Aly Goni instagram
It is a picture of Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, as they twinned in black outfit. Asim expressed love for Himanshi in the house.
Photo Credit : Asim Riaz instagram
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell in love during Bigg Boss OTT. The couple expressed their feelings for each other in the house and Raqesh Bapat visited her in Bigg Boss 15.
Photo Credit : Shamita Shetty instagram
This is a very adorable picture of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia hugging. They met in Bigg Boss 14 and have been going solid since then.
Photo Credit : Eijaz Khan instagram