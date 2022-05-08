Happy Mother's Day: From Kareena Kapoor to Aishwarya Bachchan, 5 stylish moms with their kids

1 / 6

It is Mother’s Day! Our dearest mothers are the angels of our lives. They are our best friend, confidante, our teacher - they are our everything. Who saves you from your papa’s scoldings? Ma, of course! Who gives you the best fashion advice? Again, it is mommy. Honestly, we don’t deserve our moms. We don’t tell them that we love them enough and we don’t appreciate them enough. So if you reading this today, go give your mum a big hug and tell her she’s the best person in your life. Bollywood mums deserve a different kind of respect. They manage the stardom with their personal lives. Often they are spotted with their kiddos and make super fashionable appearances. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan with her darling boys Jeh and Taimur or Mira Rajput with her tiny tots Misha and Zain, they turn heads with their fashion statement. This Mother’s Day, here are some of the most stylish moms with their adorable children. So if you are a mommy, here’s some cute inspiration for you! And if you are not, here are some adorable ‘aww’ moments for you!

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram