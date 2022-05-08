Happy Mother's Day: From Kareena Kapoor to Aishwarya Bachchan, 5 stylish moms with their kids

It is Mother’s Day! Our dearest mothers are the angels of our lives. They are our best friend, confidante, our teacher - they are our everything. Who saves you from your papa’s scoldings? Ma, of course! Who gives you the best fashion advice? Again, it is mommy. Honestly, we don’t deserve our moms. We don’t tell them that we love them enough and we don’t appreciate them enough. So if you reading this today, go give your mum a big hug and tell her she’s the best person in your life. Bollywood mums deserve a different kind of respect. They manage the stardom with their personal lives. Often they are spotted with their kiddos and make super fashionable appearances. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan with her darling boys Jeh and Taimur or Mira Rajput with her tiny tots Misha and Zain, they turn heads with their fashion statement. This Mother’s Day, here are some of the most stylish moms with their adorable children. So if you are a mommy, here’s some cute inspiration for you! And if you are not, here are some adorable ‘aww’ moments for you!
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Aishwarya Bachchan often shares adorable pictures with her sweet daughter Aaradhya. The duo is just gorgeous and their pictures always go viral instantaneously.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Mira Rajput is just too gorgeous and often posts beautiful pictures on her Instagram to give a treat to her fans. Whenever she gets spotted with her tiny tots Misha and Zain, the trio always turns heads with their great fashion sense.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan's kids are always in the limelight. They always make headlines whenever they step out. In this picture, that was taken at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Kareena and Jeh look absolutely regal.
Soha Ali Khan and her baby girl Inaaya are one of the cutest mom-daughter duos of tinsel town. The two are attached by the hip and it is just too adorable!
Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Shilpa Shetty loves to twin with her daughter Samisha. You can often catch the duo looking absolutely stunning in tie and dye outfits and we love it just too much.
