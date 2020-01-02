Hardik Pandya’s Dating History: Check out the Bollywood beauties the Indian Cricketer dated

1 / 6

Hardik Pandya’s Dating History

Hardik Pandya has been one of the most competitive players of the Indian cricket team. The all-rounder has played an eminent part for representing the country with his sport. The cricketer was last seen in the three-match T20I series against South Africa where he injured his back. Last year, the cricketer also made headlines due to his misogynistic and racial comments on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, which created a hindrance in his career, as he and fellow teammate K L Rahul were suspended from the Australian series. However, off the field, he's a unique man altogether. Not only he rocks the fashion game and his hairstyles but also his love life has been under the scanner numerous times. With Hardik Pandya getting engaged to Natasa Stankovic, we can say that the love affair between cricket and Bollywood stars in an old age story. The cricketer announced his engagement via a social media post, and the pictures and video took the internet by storm. Well, let’s take a look at his dating timeline as the cricketer had been spotted with leading Bollywood ladies more than once.

Photo Credit : Instagram