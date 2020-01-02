/
Hardik Pandya’s Dating History: Check out the Bollywood beauties the Indian Cricketer dated
With Hardik Pandya getting engaged to Natasa Stankovic, we can say that the love affair between cricket and Bollywood stars in an old age story. Well, let’s take a look at his dating timeline as the cricketer had been spotted with leading Bollywood ladies more than once.
Hardik Pandya’s Dating History
Hardik Pandya has been one of the most competitive players of the Indian cricket team. The all-rounder has played an eminent part for representing the country with his sport. The cricketer was last seen in the three-match T20I series against South Africa where he injured his back. Last year, the cricketer also made headlines due to his misogynistic and racial comments on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, which created a hindrance in his career, as he and fellow teammate K L Rahul were suspended from the Australian series. However, off the field, he's a unique man altogether. Not only he rocks the fashion game and his hairstyles but also his love life has been under the scanner numerous times. With Hardik Pandya getting engaged to Natasa Stankovic, we can say that the love affair between cricket and Bollywood stars in an old age story. The cricketer announced his engagement via a social media post, and the pictures and video took the internet by storm. Well, let’s take a look at his dating timeline as the cricketer had been spotted with leading Bollywood ladies more than once.
Lisha Sharma
Reportedly, for a short time, Hardik Pandya dated a Kolkata-based model and even made his relationship public. The two often made public appearances together and Lisha called Hardik her boo. Later, Hardik took down to social media stating that he’s single and has been focusing on his game for a long time.
Parineeti Chopra
This news came in limelight when Parineeti Chopra posted a picture of a bicycle and captioned it as, "The perfect trip with the most amazing partner? Love is in the air”. To which Hardik replied as, "Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p Great click by the way.” However, both of them cleared that they aren’t dating.
Elli Avram
Elli Avram’s relationship with Hardik was the most talked-about relationship. Rumours stated that they accompanied each other for ad shoots. Reportedly, they were head over heels in love with each other.
Urvashi Rautela
Hardik was also spotted with Urvashi. It was said that in the party, Urvashi was chatting with both the Pandya brothers, but later went on to spend time with Hardik as they were seen talking a for a long time, which led to their dating rumours.
Esha Gupta
After Elli Avram and Hardik parted ways, there were rumours that love blossomed between Esha and Hardik. Reportedly, the two met at a party and hit it off immediately.
