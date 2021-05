1 / 9

Hardik Pandya’s adorable pictures with son Agastya

Hardik Pandya is one of the most popular cricket players from India. He started making the headlines when there were rumours about him being in a relationship with Natasa Stancovic. The actor, who rose to fame after participating in India’s most-watched television series, Bigg Boss season eight, and Hardik Pandya, who is considered to be one of the best cricketers in India today, apparently “fell in love at first sight”. They first met each other at a nightclub and then became friends with each other. The two even started appearing together at many parties and events. It was a very tough time in the cricketer’s career when he appeared on Karan Johar’s talk-show, Koffee with Karan after which he faced a lot of criticism for making controversial statements, but Natasa Stanconic stood by him like a rock and love started to brew between the two. They married each other on May 31, 2020. Today, Natasa Stancovic and Hardik Pandya are are proud parents of a little baby boy, Agastya Pandya, who was born on July 30, 2020. Here are pictures of Hardik Pandya with his adorable son that will prove that the cricketer is a great father. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Hardik Pandya Instagram