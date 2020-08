1 / 7

Take a look at the best photos of the week

Nithiin Reddy and Shalini Kandukari blessed our feed with one of the sweetest pictures this lockdown. Ahead of their lockdown wedding, the couple got engaged on July 23 at Nithiin's residence in Hyderabad. Also, their pre-wedding festivities stormed the internet. From their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony, fans couldn't have enough of their virtual treat. Bheeshma star Nithiin tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shalini Kandukur on July 26, Sunday, at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by Nithiin's close friends Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej, RX100 actor Kartikeya Gummakonda among a few. Nithiin and Shalini looked beautiful together in their traditional wedding outfits as they tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. In other news, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child - a baby boy after revealing earlier this year that they were expecting. The duo became proud parents to a boy as Hardik took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their little one. "We are blessed with our baby boy," Hardik captioned his photo. Just yesterday, Hardik had shared a selfie with his wife and used a GIF that read, "Coming Soon." Sharing the happy news in June on Instagram, they had captioned their photos and written, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled about this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes." Take a look at these best photos of the week.

Photo Credit : Instagram