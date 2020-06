1 / 7

Check out the best photos of the week

The first week of June comes to an end and we had some really interesting news, as well as some throwback photos, which were our favourites this week. Starting off with cricketer Hardik Pandya who started 2020 on a high note after announcing his engagement to DJ Wale Babu fame model Natasa Stankovic in Dubai. Followed by the all-rounder of Indian cricket team posting pictures of his wedding with the model during the lockdown. But most of all the entire nation was crushing to the good news of Hardik and Natasa welcoming their little one this year. Hardik shared a beautiful picture of his marriage followed by a picture of himself with Natasa cherishing her baby bump and wrote" Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes." We also had actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posting a delightful picture of the internet's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan as he enjoyed his playdate with his father Saif Ali Khan making us miss the regular outings of the little munchkin before lockdown. From best-dressed celeb to the most liked picture. Check out these best photos of the week.

Photo Credit : Instagram