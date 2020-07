1 / 10

These throwback photos of the couple from their vacations are certainly worth a watch

The Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress-model Natasa Stankovic have been open about their life quite often via social media. The couple does not shy from sharing major details about their life with the fans, be it the all-rounder cricketer’s proposal to Natasa Stankovic on a yacht, their regime in lockdown, Natasa’s pregnancy or the couple’s engagement affair, they share it all. The soon-to-be parents have lately been the talk of the town and grabbed attention after the much surprising and sudden announcement of expecting their first child. For the curious readers, Natasa is a Serbian actress, model and dancer who has been a part of many ads, Bollywood movies, music videos and reality TV shows. The 32-year-old actress gained prominence in Badshah’s music video, DJ Waley Babu. The actress was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. However, that is a story long forgotten, now the model is in a good place with her beau and one of India’s most stylish cricketer Hardik Pandya as they await their child’s birth. The couple ensures to reflect their “exclusive” moments through their pictures, be it in the lockdown or from their extravagant vacations. These throwback pictures from their exotic vacations display their dapper and graceful style and are sure to make you envious.

Photo Credit : Instagram