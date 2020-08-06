Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic: From engagement in Dubai to welcoming their son; Here's the couple's journey

1 / 11

A timeline of the eventful 2020 of the Pandyas

Hardik Pandya & Nataša Stanković recently welcomed their first child together and the internet had a meltdown. The Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Starting off 2020 on a high note after announcing his engagement to DJ Wale Babu fame model Natasa Stankovic in Dubai. Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media. On January 1, Hardik shared an image where he is seen proposing to Natasa, and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She has also appeared in the season eight of "Bigg Boss", and appeared in the video of Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu". Followed by posting pictures of his wedding with the model during the lockdown. Hardik and Natasa will be welcomed their first child this year. The Indian all-rounder shared a beautiful picture of his marriage followed by a picture of him with Natasa cherishing her baby bump announcing their pregnancy in June this year and wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled about this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes." The cricketer recently took social media to thank the medical staff who took care of his wife and son during these tough times. Today we have these beautiful moments of the celebrity couple along with their memorable relationship timeline. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram