Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic: From engagement in Dubai to welcoming their son; Here's the couple's journey

Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic had an eventful 2020 for sure, with their wedding proposal to their first born. Take a look at their beautiful journey.
  • 1 / 11
    A timeline of the eventful 2020 of the Pandyas

    A timeline of the eventful 2020 of the Pandyas

    Hardik Pandya & Nataša Stanković recently welcomed their first child together and the internet had a meltdown. The Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Starting off 2020 on a high note after announcing his engagement to DJ Wale Babu fame model Natasa Stankovic in Dubai. Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media. On January 1, Hardik shared an image where he is seen proposing to Natasa, and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She has also appeared in the season eight of "Bigg Boss", and appeared in the video of Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu". Followed by posting pictures of his wedding with the model during the lockdown. Hardik and Natasa will be welcomed their first child this year. The Indian all-rounder shared a beautiful picture of his marriage followed by a picture of him with Natasa cherishing her baby bump announcing their pregnancy in June this year and wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled about this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes." The cricketer recently took social media to thank the medical staff who took care of his wife and son during these tough times. Today we have these beautiful moments of the celebrity couple along with their memorable relationship timeline. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Welcoming New Year with great news

    Welcoming New Year with great news

    Hardik Pandya started 2020 with a great note as he officially got engaged with his long speculated girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday (January 1).

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Valentines Day getaway

    Valentines Day getaway

    "Not only today, every day is Valentines day with you! Happy valentines everyone. Share love As much as you can " shared Hardik as he posted a pic with Natasa on a romantic getaway.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Lockdown diaries with the family

    Lockdown diaries with the family

    Natasa was seen in a video of the Pandyas saluting all the frontline warriors during the lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Big announcements in June

    Big announcements in June

    The duo dropped a bomb on social media with two good news first being their lockdown wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Followed by another Good News

    Followed by another Good News

    In the same post, the duo shared that they were expecting their first child together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    The best time

    The best time

    "Happiness in life" shared Hardik Pandya as he shared pics with Natasa.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    The Pandyas maternity shoot

    The Pandyas maternity shoot

    The couple broke the internet with their maternity shoot pictures

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Hello Junior Pandya

    Hello Junior Pandya

    Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed their son on July 30th.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    The superwoman

    The superwoman

    "Roses for my rose. Thank you for giving me the best gift ever" shared Hardik as he shared the pics of his wife post the birth of his son.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    The name reveal

    The name reveal

    Although the couple is yet to announce officially, the couple was congratulated by the staff of the hospital with a cake which read "Welcome Pandya Junior, Agastya"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

