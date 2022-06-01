Hardik Pandya & wifey Natasa Stankovic's 5 adorable PICS with their tiny tot Agastya

1 / 6

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans registered their first-ever historic win in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on 29 May. Gujarat Titan’s grand victory over Rajasthan Royals in the finals of the 2022 IPL was indeed a monumental moment for the team and its captain Hardik Pandya. On his historic win, his loving wife Natasa Stankovic also shared a heartfelt post, heartily congratulating his better half. Talking about the couple, Hardik and his Natasa are considered to be one of the most loved couples. Both of them enjoy a major fan following on social media. The duo often shares stunning pictures of each other along with their son, Agastya Pandya. Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, and during the coronavirus induced lockdown, the couple had announced about the arrival of a new life into their lives. At that time, they also tied the knot. Their sweet moments have been documented on their social media and they often give us couple goals. Here are some of their cutest Instagram moments that we just cannot seem to get enough of!

Photo Credit : Hardik Pandya Instagram