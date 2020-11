1 / 6

Hardik Pandya's pictures with Agastya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the adorable couples. The couple got married during the lockdown. Their wedding pictures took the internet by storm. This year has been special for the couple as they also welcomed a baby boy whom they named Agastya. Hardik and Natasa keep sharing their baby boy's adorable moments on social media. We must say, Agastya is a star in his own right. Also, Mumbai Indians recently won against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 finale. Pandya took to Twitter and shared a picture of him lifting the trophy. He dedicated the team's Indian Premier League 2020 triumph to his son Agastya. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "This one's for you, Agastya. Love this team! @mipaltan #Believe #MIChampion5." How sweet is that! Like we mentioned earlier, the Indian cricketer and Natasa are very active on social media. They keep sharing pictures with their little munchkin. Hardik's pictures with his son are too cute to handle. Having said that, check out their cute moments here.

Photo Credit : Hardik Pandya Instagram