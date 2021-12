1 / 11

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's incredible journey

India's Harnaaz Sandhu made history on December 13, as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 after competing with contestants from across 80 countries. The diva has brought back the glorious crown in India after 21 years. Apart from her evident allure and beauty, Harnaaz proved herself to be a woman of substance with her tremendous answers. There is certainly a lot more to learn from this incredible young diva. Here's a look at 10 interesting things about Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu that her fans can begin immersing themselves in.

Photo Credit : Priyankk Nandwana/Harnaaz Sandhu's Instagram