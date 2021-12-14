Sushmita Sen to Priyanka Chopra: 5 Indian beauty queens who won Miss Universe & Miss World titles

The beauty pageants have been a serious career in the country, and India is right up there on the list of countries that have won the most beauty pageant crowns. This tradition of bringing home the international beauty pageant title was recently carried forward by Harnaaz Sandhu who edged out contestants from over 80 countries. So far, India has won three Miss Universe titles and six Miss World titles. Here's a look at some of the Indian divas who brought home Miss India and Miss Universe titles.
Born on 19 November 1975, Sushmita Sen went on to win the crown of Miss Universe in 1994. She has primarily worked in the Bollywood film industry since that stint and has won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her top-notch performance in Biwi No. 1.
Who does not know famous global actress Priyanka Chopra? She is a film producer, an actress, singer, and the winner of the prestigious Miss World 2000. One of India's top actors, Chopra has also worked in Hollywood and has received several awards including five Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award.
Born in 1978, Lara Dutta is an entrepreneur, an Indian actress, and the winner of the title of Miss Universe 2000. Back in 1997, Lara was also crowned Miss Intercontinental.
Manushi Chillar won the crown of Miss World in 2017 and has since been cast as Sanyogita in the movie as Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. She brought home the prestigious Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the coveted title in 2000.
Harnaaz won the title of Miss Universe 2021 after making her final walk down the ramp in Israel. She made history on December 13, 2021, as she brought back the glorious crown in the country after 21 years. Before this, she has won multiple titles like Femina Miss India Punjab and Miss Diva 2021.
