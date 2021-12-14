Sushmita Sen to Priyanka Chopra: 5 Indian beauty queens who won Miss Universe & Miss World titles

1 / 6

Indian beauties at big two beauty pageants

The beauty pageants have been a serious career in the country, and India is right up there on the list of countries that have won the most beauty pageant crowns. This tradition of bringing home the international beauty pageant title was recently carried forward by Harnaaz Sandhu who edged out contestants from over 80 countries. So far, India has won three Miss Universe titles and six Miss World titles. Here's a look at some of the Indian divas who brought home Miss India and Miss Universe titles.

Photo Credit : Harnaaz Sandhu's Instagram