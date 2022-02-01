Happy Birthday Harry Styles: 6 photos which prove the singer is ultimate fashion icon of music industry

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Harry Styles

Harry Styles has always been one of the most elegantly dressed pop singers on the celeb circuit, from his days in One Direction to his breakthrough as a bona fide solo artist. The singer, as his surname indicates, usually errs on the side of rocker chic – but he's gone a long way from his 'safe' uniform of black skinny jeans, a white V-neck tee, and an enormous flannel shirt. On his 28th birthday today, let's take a look at some pictures which prove he is an ultimate fashion icon of the music industry.

Photo Credit : Harry Styles Instagram