Happy Birthday Harry Styles: 6 photos which prove the singer is ultimate fashion icon of music industry

Harry Styles has always been one of the most elegantly dressed pop singers on the celeb circuit, from his days in One Direction to his breakthrough as a bona fide solo artist. The singer, as his surname indicates, usually errs on the side of rocker chic – but he's gone a long way from his 'safe' uniform of black skinny jeans, a white V-neck tee, and an enormous flannel shirt. On his 28th birthday today, let's take a look at some pictures which prove he is an ultimate fashion icon of the music industry.
Photo Credit : Harry Styles Instagram
Styles solidified his place as our ultimate genderless fashion symbol when he arrived at the Brit Awards wearing this aubergine Gucci suit, an oversized collared shirt, a lilac wool sweater, his distinctive string of pearls, and a pair of Mary-Jane shoes.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Speaking of the Brit Awards, Styles then changed into this sun-kissed three-piece Marc Jacobs suit, which he accessorised with a lilac neck scarf.
For an SNL photoshoot, Harry Styles defied gender stereotypes by modelling in a pink tutu of all things, and rocked it better than anybody else.
When Styles co-hosted the Met Gala in 2019, he looked dapper in a ruffled transparent top with a lace pussy-bow collar. The see-through aspect of his shirt, however, caught our attention, allowing us to see his sprinkling of chest tattoos poking through the cloth.
True to his style formula, the session was all about experimenting and having fun, and we loved the photos of the singer in the countryside wearing the periwinkle blue garment. Styles, who identifies as cisgender, shattered the mould with his first Vogue cover shot.
When Harry Styles wore bellbottoms and MY OH MY, we are drooling.