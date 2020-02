1 / 7

Harry Styles Birthday Special

Former One Direction member Harry Styles turns a year older today. The singer has won millions of hearts worldwide with his cuteness and obviously, masculine voice and amazing personality. He is currently one of the best in the music industry and there's no denying it! To brush up your memory a bit, Styles began his career in 2010 when he auditioned for the British singing competition The X Factor. He was later put in a boy band One Direction which helped him gain immense recognition. After his exit from the band, in 2017, Styles released his solo single "Sign of the Times" which became a huge hit. It was also named "Song of the Year" by Rolling Stone. His self-titled debut album was later released in the year. Last year, Harry dropped his new album 'Fine Line'. Apart from singing, the 'Adore You' is also an actor. In 2017, he made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's war film Dunkirk. Let's agree, we can't wait to see more of him in movies. Well, apart from being an amazing singer and actor, Harry is also an incredible songwriter. He has co-written several songs with his bandmates. Styles has also written and recorded songs for his albums Harry Styles and Fine Line. He has also written songs for other singers and worked with some of the big names in the music industry. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a list of songs co-written by Harry Styles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images