From Rihanna to Harry Styles, 6 celebs you didn't know have ERRORS in their tattoos

Getting a tattoo is a big decision. At times, it doesn't work out the way we want it to be and many celebs will agree to it! Today, check out this list of celebrities with incorrect tattoos.
941 reads Mumbai Updated: February 22, 2020 05:20 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Celebs with misspelled tattoos

    Getting a tattoo is a big decision. At times, it doesn't work out the way we wanted it to be and many celebs will agree to it! While there are many celebrities who got the tattoo of their partners' names inked on their bodies, only to break up. While some covered up the tattoos, there are some who are still living with it. On the other hand, there are many celebs who have tattoos that have major spelling mistakes. If you're someone who has an error in your tattoo, you're not the only one. Oh yes, you read that right! There are plenty of people including celebrities who have grammatical errors in their tattoos. While some cover it up during public appearances, some flaunt their misspelled tattoos like it's no big deal! Without further ado, check out this list of celebs with incorrect tattoos.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Rihanna

    No doubt, Rihanna is extremely fond of tattoos. She has "rebelle fleur" in French tattooed on her neck. Reportedly, she meant to have the words "rebellious flower" but instead it reads, flower rebel.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Harry Styles

    Former One Direction star Harry Styles is a tattoo maniac. The then 18-year-old singer got the words "won't stop 'till we surrender" tattooed on his arm, instead of 'won't stop to surrender.'

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Liam Hemsworth

    Liam Hemsworth got a quote from Roosevelt's speech tattooed on his left arm. It says, "If he fails, at least fails while daring greatly" when it should say, "If he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly." Yes, you got it right! There's "he" missing in his tattoo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran who is one of the popular singers in the West definitely regrets asking actress Saoirse Ronan to write the name of the song "Galway Girl". Instead of the correct name of the song, Ronan wrote the words "Galway Grill".

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 7
    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer got the chemical symbol for water H2O inked on her hand. However, instead of getting the 2 lower, she got it above the letters. Addressing the mistake, she told Elle, "I should've googled it before I got it tattooed on my body."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    David Beckham

    David has a lot of tattoos on his body. As a tribute to his wife, Victoria Beckham, he tattooed her name in Sanskrit on his forearm. Sadly, with an addition of the word h, it reads ''Vhictoria" instead of Victoria.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

