Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: PHOTOS of the celebrity with Sonam and Rhea prove they share a great relationship

1 / 6

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor with Sonam and Rhea Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. Despite being the son of Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has paved his own way into the acting industry. Harshvardhan Kapoor started his career in 2015 by working with director, Anurag Kashyap for his movie, Bombay Velvet as an assistant director. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor then made his debut in 2016 with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s epic fantasy romantic drama movie, Mirzya opposite Saiyami Kher. In 2018, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was cast to play the lead character in Vikramaditya Motwane’s action thriller, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and the actor was highly praised for his on-screen performance. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor worked with Vikramaditya Motwane again in 2020 for the web movie, AK vs AK. He played a fiction version of himself, sharing screen with his sister and father. He is close to both his sisters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Here are pictures of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor with his sisters that prove he shares a great relationship with them. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla